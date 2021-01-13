Digital programmes in highly regulated environments
Rick Farrow, Group CIO of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority joins Dave Savage on this pre-Christmas episode of the CIO WaterCooler TV Interview talking about innovations of a highly regulated environments and what measures, initiatives have taken place and how has this been operated.
