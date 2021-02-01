Driving the Circular Economy for a Sustainable Future

There are not many organisations that can say they have doubled overall revenue in the last 2 years, but the Reconomy Group have achieved this and remained focused on their ambitious strategic growth plans during the pandemic. Reconomy is the UK’s leading outsourced waste service provider and in this short video, their CIO, Jody Fullman, shares their digital transformation journey. Learn how their IT strategy enables business growth and digitises the customer experience from start to finish. Understand the infrastructure they have in place to allow them to mobilise and respond fast to change.