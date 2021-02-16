How IT Leaders are Changing the Way We Approach Digital Transformation

It may be less about technical skills and more about mindset when navigating digital transformation and attracting the right people to support this. But is it possible to work in a non-technical role at an information technology company? In this CIO WaterCooler TV Interview, Aline Hayes, Director of Transformation EMEA at Experian speaks with David Savage about the changing landscape of roles within IT, career expectations and supporting teams through change. Learn how establishing the right partnership between IT and the business is key to steering innovation and agility.