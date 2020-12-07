Team Building and Culture
Barbara Gottardi shares her experience of joining a new organisation and how working virtually effects how you approach building high performance teams. Taking time to understand how each individual works and how work and home life are much more interlinked, it is important that those in an IT leadership role must adapt to the individuals circumstance.
Part 1 Interview between Dave Savage and Barbara Gottardi