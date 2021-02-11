The next generation CIO – Purpose, Personal Values and Heart

From a humble background to CIO, Global Operations Technology at HSBC, Dax Grant, joins David Savage for this CIO WaterCooler TV interview. Watch as they discuss the CIO’s changing role, the importance of collaboration, and lessons learnt from repeated lockdowns. Hear how Dax’s upbringing influences her values and beliefs to inspire and motivate organisations, functions and teams. Learn how CIOs can thrive in unpredictable times to drive digital change whilst ensuring business-as-usual.