Discussing the University of Tomorrow with Mark Bramwell, CIO at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

In this interview we discuss what the future of higher education might look like. We take a dive deep into the pandemic experience, digital transformation and how universities are likely to change as a result. My guest in this episode is Mark Bramwell, CIO, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. Mark has recently been voted one of the top CIO’s in the UK.

