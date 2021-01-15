I’ve been asked many times over the years, ‘Where can I find a standard data governance framework?’ and, as with a lot of Data Governance questions, my answer is always the same… I don’t even know whether one exists. I have never looked into it because I know from my many years of experience in Data Governance that they won’t work.

If you think about it, a standard Data Governance framework has been designed as a theoretical exercise. It certainly wasn’t designed for your organisation. The only way to be successful with Data Governance is to first work out why your organisation needs Data Governance, and then to design and implement a framework that meets those needs.

I can (almost) guarantee that as any standard framework was not designed for you it is not going to meet your needs. It’ll very likely be too complex, too convoluted and too focused on things that really aren’t appropriate for your organisation.

A data governance framework is a set of data rules, organisational role delegations and processes aimed at bringing everyone in your organisation onto the same page when implementing Data Governance.

So, while I believe that there is no such thing as a standard data governance framework, I do believe that there are three key things you have to include in your framework for it to be successful: a policy, processes and roles and responsibilities. And these will almost certainly differ from organisation to organisation.

A quick Google search will pull up dozens of templates, readily available for you to download – but you know that old phrase ‘there’s no such thing as a free meal?’ It applies here. The cost to your organisation when your standard Data Governance framework inevitably fails to get the desired results could be huge.

It won’t be well received, and you’ll have to start again. And if you’ve already put people’s backs up by making a mistake, it’s going to be even harder to get them to buy into the right Data Governance framework at a later date. And let’s face it, it’s hard enough to get people excited about Data Governance.

So, if somebody tells you that they have a standard Data Governance framework that’s the silver bullet, the easy way to put Data Governance in place, please promise me that you will run a mile. It is not worth the effort, because what you’ll do is waste a lot of time and effort doing something that’s wrong for your organisation.

There is no such thing as a successful standard Data Governance framework. And, I would encourage you to take the time and effort to work out what your organisation needs and implement a framework which reflects that.

So I don’t have a standard framework that you can use, but you can download my free checklist by clicking here which will take you through what you need to do to design and implement a Data Governance Framework that is right for your organisation.